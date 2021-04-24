Elizabeth Alves Sells 1,610 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,568.75.

Shares of CCA opened at C$118.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.30. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

CCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$129.63.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

