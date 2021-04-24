Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.32.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $189.38 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.