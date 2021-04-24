Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.14.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Victory Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Victory Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

