Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

STMP opened at $204.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total transaction of $598,245.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,245.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,416 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,807. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

