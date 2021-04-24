Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 294,420 shares.The stock last traded at $27.77 and had previously closed at $26.70.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.