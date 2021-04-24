MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of MTS Systems worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,558,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,604,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MTS Systems by 913.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after buying an additional 255,841 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,466,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its position in MTS Systems by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 303,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTS Systems stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments. The Test and Simulation segment provides testing and simulation solutions including hardware, software and services that are used by customers in product development to characterize a product’s mechanical properties along with simulation systems for human response features.

