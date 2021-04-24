FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $223,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 121.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 94,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,888,000 after buying an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $390.70 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.38 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.88. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.75.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

