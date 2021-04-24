American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 57.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.70. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.