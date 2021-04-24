2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 4,416.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 2U were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,787,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

2U stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

