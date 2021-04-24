State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Insiders have sold 272,085 shares of company stock worth $9,736,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

