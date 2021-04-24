FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Mplx stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

