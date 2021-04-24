Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.49

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.49 and last traded at $96.48, with a volume of 3769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.57.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.