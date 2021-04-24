First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.