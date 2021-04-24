Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.31

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 300253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,048,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 146,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

