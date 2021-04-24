JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 361,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 428,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 28,913 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,645,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

