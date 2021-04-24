JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of G. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 212,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 197,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 180,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:G opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $45.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,294,447. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

