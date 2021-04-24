Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after purchasing an additional 708,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,300 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,476,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,125,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

CYH stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

