United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 126.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X opened at $23.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on X shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

