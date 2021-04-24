State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Century Communities worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after purchasing an additional 83,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 128,432 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 306,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $68.93.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

