State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Century Communities worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after purchasing an additional 83,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 128,432 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 306,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CCS opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $68.93.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.
In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
