JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 118.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.56% of Ready Capital worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 1,611.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.46 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $787.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

