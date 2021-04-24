State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 425 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $66.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

