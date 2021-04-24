State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 93,631 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 79.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,631 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPRI opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

