Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $371.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.53 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.78.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

