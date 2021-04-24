Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.28 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $153.72 and a twelve month high of $266.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.62 and a 200-day moving average of $221.85.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.