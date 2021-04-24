Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 38,907 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,907 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.35% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC opened at $27.95 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

