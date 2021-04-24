Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 3,434 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.30% of Insperity worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $42,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSP. Truist Securities increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

NSP stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.21. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

