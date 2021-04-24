Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 34,809 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,809 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 214.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.