Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 543 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.59.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $564.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.44. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $585.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

