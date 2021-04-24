677,547 Shares in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 677,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,000. Norges Bank owned 1.86% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,291.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHE stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,519.74 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHE. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

