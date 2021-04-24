Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

