462,611 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 462,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Acushnet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $420.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

