Norges Bank Makes New $18.04 Million Investment in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 361,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,036,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.91% of Axonics Modulation Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,868,000 after purchasing an additional 248,275 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,280,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,947,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 265,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 167,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXNX opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $129,502.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,065 shares in the company, valued at $378,542.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,202 shares of company stock worth $12,327,041 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

