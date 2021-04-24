Morgan Stanley Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $41.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.