The Procter & Gamble Company Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

NYSE:PG opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

