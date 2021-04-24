CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. CSX has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CSX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 394,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

