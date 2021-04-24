Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $11.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $47.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $67.46 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.
AMZN stock opened at $3,340.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,172.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,194.54. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
