Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $11.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $47.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $67.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

AMZN stock opened at $3,340.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,172.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,194.54. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

