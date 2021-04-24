Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRVS. Mizuho lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of CRVS opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24. Analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,285,714 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

