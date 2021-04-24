Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $46.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.