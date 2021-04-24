UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Realogy worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Realogy stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.