JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,161,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,468,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

JELD stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.