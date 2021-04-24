Norges Bank Buys Shares of 923,231 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 923,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,580,000 after purchasing an additional 820,519 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 374,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,302,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE:WRE opened at $22.83 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

