Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 317,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,613,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $70.13.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

