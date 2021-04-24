UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.