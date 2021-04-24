Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Alexander’s worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the third quarter worth about $294,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the third quarter worth about $377,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alexander’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $279.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.23. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.02 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

