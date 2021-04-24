UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $167.15 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. Insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

