UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,015 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $90.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,120,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

