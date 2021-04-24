Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,081 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,541,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $30,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.13 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

