Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.67 Million Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Pan American Silver worth $29,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 976,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

