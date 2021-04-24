GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Equities researchers at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GIK. Benchmark started coverage on GigCapital3 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on GigCapital3 in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE GIK opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65. GigCapital3 has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIK. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

About GigCapital3

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

