Insider Selling: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells C$373,750.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Michael D. Mcinnis sold 25,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total value of C$373,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,945,488.35.

Shares of VIT opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

