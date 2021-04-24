Insider Selling: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells C$373,750.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Michael D. Mcinnis sold 25,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total value of C$373,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,945,488.35.
Shares of VIT opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
